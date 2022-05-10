Advertisement

INTERVIEW: 100+ Women Who Care

A group of women meets 4 times a year, each donating $100 to a Shawano County non-profit that will be decided at the gathering
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - Every 4 months, more than 120 women gather in Shawano County, each bringing $100 to donate to a non-profit that will be determined at that meeting.

On Action 2 News at 4:30, Chris Roth talks with co-founder Jeanne Cronce about this giving circle that in two years has helped more than 30 non-profits benefiting people in Shawano County, including the Boys & Girls Club, Backpack Blessings of Bonduel, and the NWTC Educational Foundation in Shawano.

Cronce explains how the giving circle works, why it was formed, and about the work it’s doing for the community.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

