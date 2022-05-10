Greater Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity helps its 300th family

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity is celebrating helping its 300th family prepare for owning a home.

The Noworatzky-Hernandez family received the keys to the house Monday.

They are also the 300th family to go through the home buyer program which teaches families how to manage finances, care for a home, make repairs, and be ready for homeownership.

Organizers say it’s important to them to continue to build homes like this despite recent challenges.

“The need for affordable housing today is greater than it’s ever been. There are more and more families struggling to find a safe and affordable place to live -- hardworking families, families who are just working in jobs that aren’t paying the wages that are necessary. And rising house costs, rent costs, everything in the housing spectrum continues to go up,” said John Weyenberg, president and CEO of Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity.

The organization says its goal is to help 16 more families through its home ownership program this year.

