Advertisement

Celtics tie series with Bucks as Horford, Tatum each have 30

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown battle during the first...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown battle during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series Monday, May 9, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Al Horford and Jayson Tatum scored 30 points apiece and led the Boston Celtics’ fourth-quarter comeback in a 116-108 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night that tied their Eastern Conference semifinal at two games apiece.

The two teams have alternated victories in this best-of-seven series, which continues Wednesday with Game 5 in Boston.

Horford scored 16 points and Tatum 12 in the fourth quarter alone to help the Celtics outscore the defending NBA champion Bucks 43-28 in the final period. Horford’s 30 points were a career playoff high for the 35-year-old veteran.

Tatum scored eight points and Horford had six during a 14-2 run that put the Celtics ahead for good and gave them a 106-96 advantage with 3:33 left. The Bucks wouldn’t cut the margin below six the rest of the way.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 18 rebounds and five assists for the Bucks.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-41 crash May 3, 2022
I-41 back open after multiple crashes, Appleton Police looking for witnesses
Samuel Coppersmith is charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle...
Man convicted in drunk and drugged driving crash that killed two, injured two
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Tyler Martinez
Sheriff explains reasons for inmate escape at Chicago airport
Road closed sign
Outagamie County announces emergency closure of Highway M

Latest News

Seventh rounder Rasheed Walker is the latest draft pick to sign their rookie contract, the team...
Packers sign seventh rounder Walker, LB Jones
The Packers got their first look at the newest editions at rookie minicamp, and first round...
Wyatt impresses at Packers rookie minicamp
Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., right, celebrates after scoring with third...
Braves’ bats roll, Morton beats Brewers 9-2 for series win
Milwaukee Brewers
Acuña goes deep again, leads Fried, Braves over Brewers