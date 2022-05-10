Advertisement

Ashwaubenon plans for its 150th anniversary

Resch Expo in Ashwaubenon
Resch Expo in Ashwaubenon(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - This is a very special year for the Village of Ashwaubenon. It’s celebrating its sesquicentennial -- or 150 years of existence.

The state Legislature created the town of Ashwaubenon back in 1872. Now a village, it plans 7 days of celebration starting Monday, August 8. CLICK HERE for the schedule of events, including a recognition dinner, daylong festivities and music at Ashwaubomay Park, village-wide talent show, scavenger hunt and food truck rally.

Tuesday, village officials unveiled the official sesquicentennial logo, a winning entry designed by Ashwaubenon High School senior Nelson Beams prominently featuring the new Resch Expo. “The main thoughts that Ashwaubenon has, like, the new expo center, our pride of America, and I feel like our greenery and trees we still have a lot of in the city. So, I just wanted to include all that in there,” Beams explained.

The Green Bay Packers announced they’re sponsoring the summer celebrations as part of the Packers Give Back program.

