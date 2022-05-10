Advertisement

Action 2 News This Morning anchors take part in Women Build for Habitat

Tammy, Aisha, and Kathryn take part in Women Build for Habitat for Humanity.
Tammy, Aisha, and Kathryn take part in Women Build for Habitat for Humanity.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News This Morning anchors Kathryn Bracho, Tammy Elliott, and Aisha Morales put on their hard hats for the annual Women Build event for Habitat for Humanity.

Area women gathered Tuesday to help with the building of a Habitat home.

The event is a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity. Individuals, businesses and teams raised money to participate in the build.

CLICK HERE for more information on Women Build.

Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that builds and sells home to people who are low-to-moderate income. The Homeownership Program is for families who cannot afford a traditional loan.

Habitat is able to make the homes affordable by using volunteer labor. The mortgage is interest-free.

Homeowners make monthly payments based on their gross income.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Habitat for Humanity.

Tammy Elliott at Women Build
Tammy Elliott at Women Build(WBAY)
Kathryn Bracho at Women Build
Kathryn Bracho at Women Build(WBAY)
Aisha Morales at Women Build
Aisha Morales at Women Build(WBAY)

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-41 crash May 3, 2022
I-41 back open after multiple crashes, Appleton Police looking for witnesses
Samuel Coppersmith is charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle...
Man convicted in drunk and drugged driving crash that killed two, injured two
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Tyler Martinez
Sheriff explains reasons for inmate escape at Chicago airport
Road closed sign
Outagamie County announces emergency closure of Highway M

Latest News

May 10 Birthday Club
May 10 Birthday Club
A fundraiser for Children's Wisconsin with waffles and strawberries was held at The Heritage...
Teen with cancer holds Waffles and Strawberries fundraiser for Children’s
May 9 Birthday Club
May 9 Birthday Club
May 8 Birthday Club
May 8 Birthday Club