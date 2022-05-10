Action 2 News This Morning anchors take part in Women Build for Habitat

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News This Morning anchors Kathryn Bracho, Tammy Elliott, and Aisha Morales put on their hard hats for the annual Women Build event for Habitat for Humanity.

Area women gathered Tuesday to help with the building of a Habitat home.

The event is a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity. Individuals, businesses and teams raised money to participate in the build.

Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that builds and sells home to people who are low-to-moderate income. The Homeownership Program is for families who cannot afford a traditional loan.

Habitat is able to make the homes affordable by using volunteer labor. The mortgage is interest-free.

Homeowners make monthly payments based on their gross income.

