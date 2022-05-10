Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The First Alert Weather Center

The wizards pull back the curtain on how they're covering stormy weather
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The wizards of weather pull back the curtain so you can see what happens in the First Alert Weather Center during stormy weather.

Storm coverage doesn’t start when the clouds roll in. Preparations begin days in advance.

Brad Spakowitz takes Chris Roth (and you!) on a tour of the First Alert Weather Center and shows you the technology that helps them deliver dependable forecasts to you throughout the day, come rain or shine.

