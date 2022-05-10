18-year-old arrested for child porn in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - An 18-year-old man is in the Fond du Lac County jail possibly facing charges of possession of child pornography.

The National Center of Missing and Exploited Children believed someone at a Fond du Lac address had or distributed sexually explicit videos of prepubescent children. The center provided a tip to Fond du Lac police, who obtained a search warrant for a home on the 900-block of Windsor Avenue.

Police say the suspect, who hasn’t been publicly identified, could face six felony counts, each carrying up to 25 years in prison. Police say they recommend more charges depending on an analysis of the digital evidence that was seized.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.