Wyatt impresses at Packers rookie minicamp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers got their first look at the newest editions at rookie minicamp, and first round pick Devonte Wyatt is already turning heads.

“Yeah he sure looked good in some of the pass rush things we were doing. I love his intensity, his focus, you can tell he’s been coached hard. There’s a reason he’s a first round pick, you can see it,” said head coach Matt LaFleur.

Wyatt certainly got Green Bay’s attention in the lead up to the Draft. His combine times in both the 40 yard dash and ten yard shuttle were both in the 99 percentile among defensive linemen. His game tape also certainly stood out with 2 and a half sacks, and 7 tackles for loss as Georgia’s defense led the Bulldogs to a national title.

Now the Packers are hoping Wyatt’s skill set translates to the NFL just as well.

“Quickness is just all hard work right there, that’s just something that was born inside of me, something I never knew I had until I got to college. Once I found out I had the quickness, the speed, the strength, I knew I had to take advantage of it and use it. God blessed me with that talent and I’m going to use it to the best of my abilities,” said Devonte Wyatt.

Five members of the Georgia defense, including fellow Packers first round pick Quay Walker, went on to be drafted in the first round.

