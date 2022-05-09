Wisconsin averaging 1,767 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths daily

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – COVID-19 cases remain near 3-month highs and Wisconsin is seeing the most COVID-19 deaths in about 6 weeks, based on Monday’s figures from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

The DHS confirmed more than 4,500 cases of the COVID-19 virus over the weekend. Wisconsin averaged 1,767 new cases each day over the last 7 days, the highest average since February 14. The positivity rate is up to 12.3% of all COVID-19 tests in the past week confirming the virus, or almost 1 in 8 tests, the highest positivity rate since February 8.

With Monday’s update, Winnebago County is nearing 45,000 cases (44,930) and Fond du Lac County is on the verge of 30,000 cases (29,985) since the start of the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says community levels of COVID-19 are medium in 17 counties and low in the other 55. A week ago there were 3 counties in the medium category, none of them in Northeast Wisconsin; now Menominee, Shawano and Winnebago are on this list, which is based on new cases per capita and hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Seventy-six people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment over the weekend. We calculate the 7-day average is up to 29 new patients per day, but like the death rate the hospitalization rate fell to 4.22% as new cases outpace those requiring hospitalization.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 288 COVID-19 patients around the state, with 40 of them in intensive care Monday. That’s 31 more patients since Friday and 3 more in ICU. It’s the most COVID-19 patients hospitalized at one time in almost 2 months, since there were 313 in hospitals on March 13, which is also the last time there were more than 300 COVID-19 patients.

The 288 patients include 21 in Northeast health care region hospitals, with 6 of those in intensive care. That’s 3 more in ICU and 5 more overall since Friday. There are 16 patients in Fox Valley region hospitals, including 4 in ICU. That’s 2 more in ICU and 1 more patient overall.

An average 6 people each day are dying from COVID-19. That counts only recent deaths reported to the state, not the deaths reported after a 30-day window. However, the death rate fell to 0.90% of all COVID-19 cases proving fatal in Wisconsin since February 2020, as overall case numbers rise much faster than fatal cases.

The DHS says 64.3% of Wisconsin residents received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 61.1% of the population fully vaccinated, including 34.2% of Wisconsinites having a booster shot as well.

The 7-day averages hit new lows for 4 of the 5 vaccination metrics: total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, total booster shots, Wisconsin residents completing their vaccinations, and Wisconsinites getting booster shots. The 7-day average of Wisconsinites getting at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is down but not at an all-time low.

Monday’s Vaccinations by Age Group

5 to 11: 27.7% received vaccine/24.8% completed vaccinations

12 to 17: 61.7% (+0.1) received vaccine/58.2% completed vaccinations/19.4% (+0.1) received booster

18 to 24: 60.4% (+0.1) received vaccine/54.8% completed vaccinations/19.3% received booster

25 to 34: 64.3% received vaccine/59.8% completed vaccinations/25.3% received booster

35 to 44: 69.3% received vaccine/65.9% completed vaccinations/33.0% received booster

45 to 54: 71.7% received vaccine/68.9% completed vaccinations/37.9% received booster

55 to 64: 78.1% received vaccine/75.6% completed vaccinations/49.2% received booster

65 and up: 85.4% received vaccine/82.5% completed vaccinations/67.7% (+0.1) received booster

Monday’s Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.8% 63.2% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 57.0% 54.9% Dodge (87,839) 52.6% 50.5% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.7% (-0.1) 74.8% Florence (4,295) (NE) 53.0% 50.2% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.9% 53.4% Forest (9,004) 52.8% (-0.1) 50.4% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.4% 54.8% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.7% 51.3% Langlade (19,189) 54.0% 51.9% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.7% 58.5% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.5% 51.2% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 81.0% 77.8% (+0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 53.0% 51.2% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 64.4% 61.8% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 48.0% 46.4% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 63.1% 60.6% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.6% 53.7% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 46.2% 44.2% (-0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 62.4% 59.5% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 298,713 (62.9%) 286,941 (60.5%, +0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 330,696 (60.1%) 317,082 (57.7%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,752,017 (64.3%) 3,563,948 (61.1%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS*

Brown – 71,098 cases (425 deaths)

Calumet – 11,698 cases (99 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 5,032 cases (87 deaths)

Dodge – 24,731 cases (294 deaths)

Door – 6,682 cases (61 deaths)

Florence - 820 cases (16 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 29,985 cases (257 deaths)

Forest - 2,443 cases (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 2,755 cases (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,333 cases (54 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) - 2,324 cases (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,608 cases (42 deaths)

Langlade - 4,933 cases (75 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,553 cases (159 deaths)

Marinette - 9,762 cases (107 deaths)

Menominee – 1,910 (14 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 3,962 cases (60 deaths)

Oconto – 9,399 cases (97 deaths)

Outagamie – 43,071 cases (356 deaths)

Shawano – 9,965 cases (129 deaths)

Sheboygan – 29,818 cases (267 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,460 cases (195 deaths)

Waushara – 5,074 cases (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 44,930 cases (332 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Wednesdays.

Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

