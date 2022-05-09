Advertisement

WINDY THIS AFTERNOON, STORM CHANCES RETURNING

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Keith Gibson
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wind gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range are possible this afternoon and evening out ahead of the next weather maker coming our way. Be extra careful with any open flame due to the high fire danger currently in place. Highs today will range from the upper 60s to the upper 70s today inland, with near 60° temperatures near Lake Michigan. We should enjoy a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the day.

Strong storms are going to blossom to our west later today and this evening. They SHOULD weaken as they approach our area during the overnight hours. We’ll keep on babysitting radar all night just to make sure. Lows tonight will be in the 50s to lower 60s. Gusty winds during the evening will slowly taper during the overnight hours.

Humidity will be much more noticeable on Tuesday. Dewpoints in the 60s to lower 70s are going to allow for a better chance of showers and storms here in northeast Wisconsin, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with hail, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall. Highs will be 60s and 70s once again... pushing the upper 70s from Green Bay to the southwest.

Even WARMER air is slated to build in later in the work week, but the tradeoff will be a continuing chance of showers and storms.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

TODAY: SE 15-35 KTS... WAVES 3-7′

TUESDAY: S 10-20 KTS... WAVES 1-4′

TODAY: Warmer and quite windy. HIGH: 73, but cooler lakeside (near 60).

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few showers and storms are possible. Winds gradually relax overnight LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Sunshine and clouds. More humid. Afternoon storms, some may be strong or severe. HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 73 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Chance of AM rain or storms. Turning warm, breezy and a bit humid. HIGH: 86, but cooler lakeside. LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. chance of a few showers or storms. Very warm, breezy and a bit humid. HIGH: 85, but cooler lakeside. LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Chance of showers and storms. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Morning showers. Cooler and breezy. Some afternoon sun. HIGH: 68

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-41 crash May 3, 2022
I-41 back open after multiple crashes, Appleton Police looking for witnesses
Samuel Coppersmith is charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle...
Man convicted in drunk and drugged driving crash that killed two, injured two
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Tyler Martinez
Sheriff explains reasons for inmate escape at Chicago airport
Road closed sign
Outagamie County announces emergency closure of Highway M

Latest News

May 9 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Here comes the warm up
First Alert Weather
TURNING WARMER AND WINDY TODAY
May 9 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Here comes the warmth
First Alert Weather
WINDY AND WARMER ON MONDAY