WINDY THIS AFTERNOON, STORM CHANCES RETURNING

Wind gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range are possible this afternoon and evening out ahead of the next weather maker coming our way. Be extra careful with any open flame due to the high fire danger currently in place. Highs today will range from the upper 60s to the upper 70s today inland, with near 60° temperatures near Lake Michigan. We should enjoy a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the day.

Strong storms are going to blossom to our west later today and this evening. They SHOULD weaken as they approach our area during the overnight hours. We’ll keep on babysitting radar all night just to make sure. Lows tonight will be in the 50s to lower 60s. Gusty winds during the evening will slowly taper during the overnight hours.

Humidity will be much more noticeable on Tuesday. Dewpoints in the 60s to lower 70s are going to allow for a better chance of showers and storms here in northeast Wisconsin, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with hail, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall. Highs will be 60s and 70s once again... pushing the upper 70s from Green Bay to the southwest.

Even WARMER air is slated to build in later in the work week, but the tradeoff will be a continuing chance of showers and storms.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

TODAY: SE 15-35 KTS... WAVES 3-7′

TUESDAY: S 10-20 KTS... WAVES 1-4′

TODAY: Warmer and quite windy. HIGH: 73, but cooler lakeside (near 60).

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few showers and storms are possible. Winds gradually relax overnight LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Sunshine and clouds. More humid. Afternoon storms, some may be strong or severe. HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 73 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Chance of AM rain or storms. Turning warm, breezy and a bit humid. HIGH: 86, but cooler lakeside. LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. chance of a few showers or storms. Very warm, breezy and a bit humid. HIGH: 85, but cooler lakeside. LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Chance of showers and storms. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Morning showers. Cooler and breezy. Some afternoon sun. HIGH: 68

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.