TURNING WARMER AND WINDY TODAY

As isolated showers in north-central Wisconsin come to an end early this morning, look for clouds to break open farther east into the Fox Valley. With sunshine and a gusty southeast wind, our afternoon temperatures will soar into the 70s away from Lake Michigan. Closer to the water, cooler temperatures may barely get above 60 degrees. Either way, we’ll all have a strong southeast wind that may gust over 40 mph. The high winds and low relative humidity will keep our fire danger very high today, so please avoid any outdoor burning for now.

The winds will be getting stronger ahead of a storm system to our west. It may bring us a few showers and thundershowers tonight... Although, as the humidity increases, there’s a better chance of some scattered thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and evening. There’s at least of LOW risk that some storms could be strong to severe, with downpours, small hail and gusty winds. We’ll watch the situation closely to see if an upgrade is necessary...

There’s even warmer weather heading our way. Inland highs climbing into the 80s on Thursday and Friday will give you an early taste of summer-like weather. However, our temperatures will trend down into the upcoming weekend. Right now it looks like we’ll see a chance of rain during Sunday’s Cellcom Green Bay Marathon, with temperatures close to 60 degrees.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

TODAY: SE 15-35 KTS... WAVES 3-7′

TUESDAY: S 10-20 KTS... WAVES 3-7′

TODAY: Clouds giving way to sunshine. Warmer and windy. HIGH: 73, but cooler lakeside (near 60).

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few thundershowers, mainly late. A breezy evening. LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Sunshine and clouds. Late thunderstorms. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 73 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Turning sunny. Very warm, breezy and a bit humid. HIGH: 86, but cooler lakeside. LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm, breezy and a bit humid. HIGH: 85, but cooler lakeside. LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Late thunderstorms. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Morning showers. Cooler and breezy. Some afternoon sun. HIGH: 68

