Shawano County deputies use snowplow trucks to end standoff with military vehicle

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver in an historic military vehicle led deputies on a chase and standoff in Shawano County Sunday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

At about 5:15 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a military vehicle on Highway 29 with a flat tire. Deputies tried to stop the vehicle and the driver led them on a chase. About a half-mile in, the driver came to a stop on the eastbound median near County Highway G in the Town of Seneca.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver failed to cooperate and refused to get out of the vehicle.

“Due to comments made by the driver and the conditions of this incident, the Shawano County Special Response Team responded to the scene,” says Lt. Jesse Sperberg, Shawano County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and trained negotiators attempted to deescalate the situation, which went on for about four hours. The Sheriff’s Office made arrangements with the Highway Department to use heavy equipment in case the driver took off again.

At about 9:30 p.m., the suspect took off heading east on Highway 29. Deputies used snowplow trucks to attempt a road block. The driver crossed the median and headed east in the westbound lanes. The suspect returned to the eastbound lanes and again crossed the median heading the wrong way.

The driver then went into the median and was stopped by a deputy in a snowplow truck. The suspect refused to get out, and had to be removed by force.

There were no serious injuries reported.

The Sheriff’s Office received help from the Highway Department, Tigerton Ambulance and Stockbridge-Munsee Police.

“A special thanks to the Shawano County Highway Department,” says Lt. Sperberg. “Without their assistance this incident would likely not have been resolved without serious injuries or worse.”

The driver’s name was not released.

The Sheriff’s Office says the military vehicle belongs to a private citizen. No other information was released.

