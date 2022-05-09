Packers sign seventh rounder Walker, LB Jones

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Seventh rounder Rasheed Walker is the latest draft pick to sign their rookie contract, the team announced on Monday.

Walker missed practice on the first day of rookie minicamp, but was able to get on the field for Saturday’s practice. The former Penn State tackle was projected as a mid-round pick, but fell to the Packers in round three.

A three year starter for the Nittany Lions, Walker was a fixture at left tackle. Then on one of his first days in Green Bay he met an All-Pro tackle that anchors the Packers offensive line.

“David Bakhtiari, I was able to talk to him for a quick second yesterday. He was real cool, really welcoming. I’m really excited to learn from all of those offensive linemen. They’re all great players. I’ve been watching them for the past few years. So, I’m just happy to learn from them first hand. It’s just crazy to think about,” said Rasheed Walker.

Second round pick Christian Watson, fourth rounders Romeo Doubs and offensive lineman Zach Tom are the last three draft picks to be signed to rookie deals.

The Packers also announced the signing of a tryout player from the rookie minicamp, linebacker Kobe Jones. He spent time on the Dolphins practice squad last year, and was with the Tennessee Titans earlier this offseason.

Jones played in 50 games over four seasons for Mississippi State in college and recorded 102 tackles and seven sacks during his time in Starkville, Miss. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Atlanta Falcons in 2021.

