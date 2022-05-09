Mother’s Day marks busiest holiday for local flower shop

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - April showers brought May flowers just in time for Mother’s Day, which means many moms across Brown County were enjoying a special bouquet of flowers from loved ones.

Action 2 News stopped by Green Bay Floral & Greenhouse on Sunday morning, where the owners gave us a look inside the shop’s busiest weekend for Mother’s day.

“Our business is unique because we have a flower shops and a greenhouse. There’s not a lot of greenhouses and flower shops around anymore, usually people are just a flower shop or a greenhouse,” said Tyler Arkens, owner of Green Bay Floral & Greenhouse.

There was no time to stop and smell the roses for employees, who completed more than 125 deliveries on Sunday alone.

All in time to surprise moms throughout town with a special bouquet, delivering some of the store’s most popular picks, peonies, garden roses and petunias.

Green Bay Floral completed almost 400 deliveries, and nearly 1,200 transactions in store from Friday through Sunday, a busy weekend that requires the shop to start preparing for, right after Valentine’s Day.

“It’s floral delivery, walk-ins, those last minute people stepping for for wraps and things, and also people coming in for their spring planting,” said Beth Arkens, owner of Green Bay Floral & Greenhouse.

Tyler and Beth Arkens, owners of the nearly 100 year-old business, say flower shortages didn’t impact them this year, but they did have to deal with shipping delays, increased gas prices and flower prices.

“You just kind of get used to it. It’s like gas prices, you just roll with it,” said Tyler Arkens.

After two years of “pandemic-like” Mother’s Days, business for them remains in full bloom.

“People are calling in from California, Washington, Texas, out east, Canada. There’s a lot of people that are finding us and it’s really awesome to be able to help them kind of celebrate a day with mom,” said Tyler Arkens.

The 18,000 square-foot greenhouse is bursting with plants of every color and size, that’s where we found a long-time customer shopping with her mother-in-law.

“Perfect thing to do together on Mother’s Day,” said Nancy Adkins, Neshkoro resident.

The mother/daughter duo says they will always choose shopping local over nation flower retailers.

“I would rather shop the local person and support a company that we know and trust, and a small business, and a small family, rather than just going to some big box store. Also the quality of the plants, we’ve always had really good luck with all their plants,” said Karen Adkins, Green Bay resident.

For Green Bay Floral & Greenhouse’s website, click here.

“Go to your local florists, go to your local bakery, go to your local restaurant, all the places that you love to help support families like us,” said Tyler Arkens.

