Salvage yard fire closes highway, creates massive smoke plume

Video submitted by April Lane
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOWN OF PESHTIGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Video into our newsroom from the Marinette area shows a fire at Highway 64 and County Highway T. Several people tell us it’s at Sal B Scrap Metal and Recycling. Action 2 News also received calls and a photo about the black smoke plume visible across the bay in Door County.

Authorities aren’t aware of any injuries from the fire at this time.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says Highway 64 is closed in both directions at Highway 180/County T. Westbound traffic is being directed off Highway 64 at the Highway 180 (County T north) roundabout to Sequin road, then west to Schacht Road, and south back to Highway 64. Eastbound traffic should follow Schacht Rd. to Sequin Rd., go east to Highway 180/County T, then south to get back to Highway 64.

Marinette fire video submitted by Cynthia Kusba
Smoke from the Marinette fire seen across the bay in Egg Harbor in Door County
Smoke from the Marinette fire seen across the bay in Egg Harbor in Door County(Kevin Jacobs)

