Madison Police to hold news conference on arson at anti-abortion office

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police will hold a news conference Monday on an arson investigation at an anti-abortion organization in Madison.

“Our department has and continues to support people being able to speak freely and openly about their beliefs. But we feel that any acts of violence, including the destruction of property, do not aid in any cause,” said Police Chief Shon Barnes. “We have made our federal partners aware of this incident and are working with them and the Madison Fire Department as we investigate this arson.”

On Sunday morning, police and firefighters responded to Wisconsin Family Action in the 2800 block of International Lane.

“It appears a non-profit that supports anti-abortion measures was targeted,” police say.

Flames were witnessed at 6 a.m. Madison firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Arson investigators are working to determine an exact cause of the fire.

“A molotov cocktail, which did not ignite, was thrown inside the building. It also appears a separate fire was started in response,” police say.

The words “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either” were painted on the outside of the building as well as an “A” symbol with the numbers “1312″.

There were no reports of injuries.

Federal investigators have been briefed on the scene.

The crime has been condemned by people on both sides of the issue. It comes just days after a leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion appears to show the court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade decision that guarantees abortion rights in the United States.

“While this attack was directly provoked by the leaked draft opinion from the US Supreme Court in the Dobbs case earlier this week, this has far broader implication. Apparently, the tolerance that the left demands is truly a one-way street. Violence has become their answer to everything. This is what happens when leadership is missing or when leadership implies that violence is ok. In 2020, Governor Tony Evers basically looked the other way when violence erupted in Kenosha and Madison. That kind of non-response fosters what happened to us this morning, leaving Wisconsin citizens who disagree with his policies extremely vulnerable to similar violence,” said Julaine Appling, president of Wisconsin Family Action.

Early Sunday morning, a leftist group attacked WFA’s office in Madison, throwing two Molotov cocktails into the office, after breaking windows, and then proceeded to light a fire. The arsonists posted graffiti that read, “If abortions aren’t safe, then you aren’t either.” pic.twitter.com/H1csPzv5Kz — ✰✰Wisconsin Family Action✰✰ (@WIFamilyAction) May 9, 2022

Gov. Tony Evers said his administration condemns violence and hatred “in all forms.”

We condemn violence and hatred in all forms, including the actions at Wisconsin Family Action in Madison last night. We reject violence against any person for disagreeing with another’s view.



Violence is not the way forward. Hurting others is never the answer. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) May 8, 2022

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin also condemned the act.

“At Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, the health and safety of patients and health center staff is our top priority. Our work to protect continued access to reproductive care is rooted in love. We condemn all forms of violence and hatred within our communities. We recognize this is an uncertain time for many of our patients. Planned Parenthood will continue to provide essential health care to those who come to us for care, in a safe and supportive environment – no matter what,” reads a statement from the organization.

Republican governor candidate Rebecca Kleefisch called the perpetrators “hate-filled extremists.”

"Wisconsin Family Action was attacked overnight. Their offices were fire-bombed by..radicals trying to scare them from defending the lives of the unborn. The vandals left a terrifying note: 'If abortions aren't safe then you aren't either.'"- @RebeccaforReal #wiright #wipolitics — Empower Wisconsin (@EmpowerWi) May 8, 2022

