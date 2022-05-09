Luxemburg Fire officials say ‘electrical’ is to blame for house fire Saturday

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WBAY) - The Luxemburg Community Fire Department says electrical is to blame for a house fire Saturday morning.

Multiple crews responded to N7034 County Road AB for smoke and flames coming from a single-story ranch home at 10:13 a.m.

Chief Lew DuChateau says his crews quickly entered the home to make sure no one was inside and started to put out the fire. He said crews were pulled back outside when the roof showed signs of collapsing. Eventually, when it was safe to re-enter, crews went back inside to ‘complete interior operations with heavy fire extension throughout the attic.’

Crews were on scene for 5 hours Saturday. Officials say the home sustained significant fire, smoke, and water damage.

No one was injured. Officials say the homeowner was not home when the fire started.

