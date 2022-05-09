Advertisement

Luxemburg Fire officials say ‘electrical’ is to blame for house fire Saturday

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WBAY) - The Luxemburg Community Fire Department says electrical is to blame for a house fire Saturday morning.

Multiple crews responded to N7034 County Road AB for smoke and flames coming from a single-story ranch home at 10:13 a.m.

Chief Lew DuChateau says his crews quickly entered the home to make sure no one was inside and started to put out the fire. He said crews were pulled back outside when the roof showed signs of collapsing. Eventually, when it was safe to re-enter, crews went back inside to ‘complete interior operations with heavy fire extension throughout the attic.’

Crews were on scene for 5 hours Saturday. Officials say the home sustained significant fire, smoke, and water damage.

No one was injured. Officials say the homeowner was not home when the fire started.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-41 crash May 3, 2022
I-41 back open after multiple crashes, Appleton Police looking for witnesses
Samuel Coppersmith is charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle...
Man convicted in drunk and drugged driving crash that killed two, injured two
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Tyler Martinez
Sheriff explains reasons for inmate escape at Chicago airport
Road closed sign
Outagamie County announces emergency closure of Highway M

Latest News

pro-life organization target of arson, vandalism
Madison Police investigate ‘arson and vandalism’ at office of pro-life organization
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
TRAFFIC FIRST ALERT: All lanes blocked on Highway 57 in Sheboygan due to vehicle crash, 2 hour delay
(Source: MGN)
Deputies: 80-year-old man died in 2-vehicle accident in Sheboygan Falls
UWO Students produce four films for public viewing
The UWO Student Film Showcase makes its return to the public