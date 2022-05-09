Advertisement

Korean War veteran searching for love he lost 70 years ago in Japan

Veteran Duane Mann, 91, has had a great life but has one thing that has stuck with him that he just can’t shake from his heart. (Source: KETV, DUANE MANN)
By Michelle Bandur
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) – It’s a question we all ask at least once in our lifetime – what if you made a different decision or chose the other path?

Korean War veteran Duane Mann, 91, has had a great life but has one thing that stuck with him that he just can’t shake from his heart.

He fell in love with a woman when he was 23 years old, serving overseas in Yokosuka, Japan. Now, he can’t stop thinking about a choice he made in 1954.

The airman second class petty officer, who oversaw the military base aviation warehouse, spent his free time moonlighting at the Air Force NCO Club, fixing the slot machines.

That’s where Mann met Peggy, who worked as the hat check girl at the time.

“I really loved to dance,” Mann said. “She and I found out we could really dance together – I mean to where people would watch us – and gradually we fell in love. We couldn’t stop it.”

After 14 months of courtship, they had three months to plan their wedding before his Navy discharge.

Suddenly, though, President Dwight Eisenhower puled all Navy personnel from Japan. Mann received papers he was going to be shipped back to the U.S. in one week.

“We didn’t have any time to get married,” Mann explained. “We were just trapped.”

Mann said he reassured Peggy that he would send for her, thinking he had enough savings at home. But when he returned to the states, he learned his father ran into tough times and spent it all.

Mann quickly found a good-paying job building highways throughout the Midwest so he could bring his love to America.

“I corresponded with her. I would get a letter a week,” Mann said.

After some time, Peggy’s letters stopped arriving in the mail and three months later, he received one final letter.

“In that letter, she told me she married an Air Force man and that she had lost the baby and that was just dead for me,” Mann said. “I was pretty well devastated.”

He later learned Peggy was still writing to him, but his mother had intercepted the letters and burned them.

“She didn’t want me to marry a Japanese girl. She wanted me to marry a girl from the church,” Mann explained.

Mann thought his first love was over, so he moved on. He had two marriages – one lasting 17 years, the other 47.

He has six children, 18 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Even with all his happiness, Mann has never forgotten about Peggy.

“It began to haunt me more and more through the years. I left her standing there pregnant,” Mann said.

He shared the story of his search for Peggy on Facebook, with the blessing of his children. He hopes someone will recognize Peggy from the photograph he took in Japan.

The only clues he has is that she would be in her late 80s or early 90s and that she said she married a man in the Air Force from Wisconsin.

“The big thing that really makes it hard is that she thinks I abandoned her, and I just can’t get that out of my soul,” Mann said.

Mann hopes he can make things right.

“I would say, ‘I come to see you late in life. There’s one thing I want you to know – that I did not abandon you,’” Mann said if his path leads him back to Peggy after 70 years.

Copyright 2022 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-41 crash May 3, 2022
I-41 back open after multiple crashes, Appleton Police looking for witnesses
Samuel Coppersmith is charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle...
Man convicted in drunk and drugged driving crash that killed two, injured two
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Tyler Martinez
Sheriff explains reasons for inmate escape at Chicago airport
Road closed sign
Outagamie County announces emergency closure of Highway M

Latest News

A 15-year-old Ukrainian girl drives two wounded men through battlefields to safety, despite...
Ukrainian teen drives two wounded men through battlefield
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the parade ring with Princess Alexandra in a...
Queen Elizabeth won’t attend Parliament opening due to mobility issues
FILE IMAGE - Bahamas Police Commissioner Paul Rolle said Monday that officials also collected...
Bahamas calls on US labs to help solve deaths of 3 tourists at resort
FILE - Celebrity chef Mario Batali appears at his arraignment on a charge of indecent assault...
Accuser testifies in Mario Batali sexual misconduct trial
After years of controversy in the horse racing industry, insiders say they have hope a new law...
Betting on Change: Horseracing long plagued with scandals and equine fatalities