Jacob Blake’s excessive force lawsuit against Kenosha officer dismissed

KENOSHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A civil lawsuit filed against a Kenosha Police Officer in the shooting of Jacob Blake has been dismissed.

Federal court records show Blake and Officer Rusten T. Sheskey came to an agreement through their attorneys that the suit be dismissed with prejudice and without costs or fees to either party.

Dismissed with prejudice means Blake cannot file the same claim in court again. No other information was included in the court document.

Blake filed suit in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin claiming Sheskey used excessive force when shooting Blake. Blake was seeking compensation for the injuries he suffered and punitive damages.

The shooting in August 2020 set off deadly and damaging riots in Kenosha. Officers were trying to arrest Blake on an outstanding warrant when a pocketknife fell from his pants during a scuffle. Blake said he picked it up before heading to a vehicle to drive away with two of his children in the back seat. He said he was prepared to surrender once he put the knife in the vehicle. Blake was partially paralyzed in the shooting.

Sheskey told investigators that he feared that Blake was going to stab him, so he opened fire, shooting Blake seven times.

No charges were brought against Sheskey and he returned to duty.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley declined to file charges against Sheskey, concluding he couldn’t disprove the officer’s contention that he acted in self-defense.

