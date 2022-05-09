Driver dies after head-on crash with tractor trailer in Green Lake County
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 41-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash involving a car and a tractor trailer in Green Lake County.
The crash happened Friday, May 6, at about 3:04 p.m.
The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office received 911 calls about a head-on crash on County Highway Q south of County Highway X in the Town of Mackford.
Investigators say a green sedan was traveling north on County Highway Q when the driver suddenly went into the southbound lane and hit the tractor trailer head on.
The sedan’s driver, a 41-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the tractor trailer, a 37-year-old man, was taken to Waupun Hospital with minor injuries.
The vehicles came to rest in the east ditch. The scene was cleared at 8:58 p.m.
No names were released.
The crash is under investigation.
