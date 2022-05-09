Advertisement

Driver dies after head-on crash with tractor trailer in Green Lake County

A driver died in a head-on crash in Green Lake County. May 6, 2022.
A driver died in a head-on crash in Green Lake County. May 6, 2022.(Green Lake County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 41-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash involving a car and a tractor trailer in Green Lake County.

The crash happened Friday, May 6, at about 3:04 p.m.

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office received 911 calls about a head-on crash on County Highway Q south of County Highway X in the Town of Mackford.

Investigators say a green sedan was traveling north on County Highway Q when the driver suddenly went into the southbound lane and hit the tractor trailer head on.

The sedan’s driver, a 41-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer, a 37-year-old man, was taken to Waupun Hospital with minor injuries.

The vehicles came to rest in the east ditch. The scene was cleared at 8:58 p.m.

No names were released.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-41 crash May 3, 2022
I-41 back open after multiple crashes, Appleton Police looking for witnesses
Samuel Coppersmith is charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle...
Man convicted in drunk and drugged driving crash that killed two, injured two
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Tyler Martinez
Sheriff explains reasons for inmate escape at Chicago airport
Road closed sign
Outagamie County announces emergency closure of Highway M

Latest News

possible arson at Wisconsin Family Action
Madison Police to hold news conference on arson at anti-abortion office
In this photo from Kenosha County Court video, Jacob Blake answers questions during a hearing...
Jacob Blake’s excessive force lawsuit against Kenosha officer dismissed
Dr. Cynthia Geocaris is the medical director of robotic surgery at Thedacare which is one of...
YOUR HEALTH MATTERS: Moms changing the operating room, the bright future of female surgeons
File photo of fire engine.
Crews at the scene of a fire in Neenah