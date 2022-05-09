Area organizations step up to help families through formula shortage

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - With the shortage of baby formula only getting worse nationwide due to supply chain issues, and the food and drug administration’s shutdown of an Abbott nutrition manufacturing plant in Michigan, local organizations are stepping up to give the people what they need.

“We have families who are checking online inventory and then going to the store and they’re sold out by the time they get to the store. So that’s really frustrating,” Meaghan Coughlin with Family Services Of Northeast Wisconsin Said.

Early March the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry partnered with WIC and the Winnebago County Health Department to secure 200 cans of baby formula for customers.

While they know it can’t help all babies, they hope it can help a handful of struggling families get through until they can find a more sustainable option.

“I mean, it took a little bit of work. We had to drive down to Milwaukee and back, but that is a small price to pay, to be able to put this on our shelves and have it for the guests,” Karl Buelow, the operations Manager with the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry said.

Family services of northeast Wisconsin have also been working with families to find a formula by connecting them with the proper channels.

“Always reach out to WIC, always reach out to your local health department. Reach out to family services, parent connection, and your pediatrician, we are here to answer your questions and we will make sure that you get formula,” Elissa Kraynik with Family Services Of Northeast Wisconsin Said.

They say creating a plan, going to smaller ma and pop grocery stores, and checking for formula alternatives on the WIC website can be helpful.

They want to remind families, that while the struggle to find formula is real, diluting formula or switching babies to cow’s milk, can be dangerous. Babies need all the nutrients formula provides to grow healthy and strong.

