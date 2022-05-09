Another fire sparked by smoking materials in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s been another fire caused by smoking materials in Fond du Lac.

On Sunday, at 10:27 a.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was called to a report of a fire on a porch on West Scott St.

Crews arrived to find residents trying to put on the fire. The department says a large part of the porch was damaged by flames.

Investigators say the cause was improper discarding of smoking materials in the front of the porch.

“Had this fire not been detected by a passing motorist, the outcome could have been much more devastating to the occupants of the residence,” reads a statement from the department.

This is the latest in a string of fires caused by improper discarding of smoking materials.

“The cause of the fire was the same as numerous other fires over the past two weeks, which are completely preventable. The only safe way to discard smoking materials is in an appropriate fire-proof receptacle,” reads a statement from the fire department.

Action 2 News reported last week on the large number of fires caused by smoking materials. The fire Sunday was the fifth in the past two weeks.

This time of year, when grass and brush are dry, cigarette butts can cause problems very quickly. “The fire does spread at a drastic rate and we really need to be proactive and try to prevent these fires from occurring,” says Division Chief Jason Roberts.

