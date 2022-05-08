WINDY AND WARMER ON MONDAY

Scattered showers are possible through the evening, mainly south of Green Bay. An occasional shower will also be possible through the night, but widespread rain is not expected. Lows will dip to near 50° with mostly cloudy skies. We are in store for a warmer week, and that warming trend kicks off on Monday.

Look for mostly sunny skies Monday with highs to near 70 degrees. While you’ll notice the warmer temperatures... the bigger weather story Monday will be the wind!! Sustained southerly winds of 20-30 mph are expected with gusts to 50 mph. Because there’s still plenty of dead and dry brush left from this winter, the wind will create dangerous fire weather conditions. Any outdoor burning is strongly discouraged as fires can spread rapidly and quickly get out of control in this kind of weather.

The daytime hours will be dry on Monday, but by the evening, storms should develop to our west. Those storms head our way at night, and while they should be weakening as they approach, a few stronger storms are still possible. Skies will be mostly cloudy Tuesday with occasional rain and storms. Despite the clouds, highs will get into the upper half of the 70s. Winds will be weaker, but still out of the south. You may notice it feeling slightly humid as well.

Highs Wednesday through Saturday should range from the mid 70s into the lower 80s. A stray shower is possible Wednesday with higher rain chances at night. A few showers may linger into Thursday, but we should be dry by the afternoon. Highs may push into the 80s for the first time this year on Thursday afternoon. This warm spell looks to wind down over the upcoming weekend with highs back in the 60s to begin the following work week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

MONDAY: SSE 20-35 KTS WAVES: 5-9′

TUESDAY: S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 3-5′

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Mild & breezy. LOW: 50

MONDAY: Windy and warmer with mostly sunny skies. SE wind gusts to 50 mph. Storms at night. HIGH: 70 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun with scattered storms. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Seasonably warm with mostly cloudy skies. Stray shower? HIGH: 75 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with early showers possible. Feeling a bit humid. Breezy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Warm, slightly humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with occasional storms. HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Spotty showers with mostly cloudy skies. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 70

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.