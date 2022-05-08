Advertisement

The UWO Student Film Showcase makes its return to the public

UWO Students make four short films; open for the public to see for free.
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the first time since the pandemic started, the U.W.O. Student Film Showcase will open its door’s for public viewing.

Every spring semester, Radio-TV-Film students work hard to produce, shoot, edit, and premiere their short films on the big screen for one of the RTF program’s capstone courses.

The four short films made this year are: Dream Chasers, Letting Go, Welcome Back, and a documentary called The Chefs Touch.

The showcase kicks off next week Sunday, May 15th at the Time Community Theater in Oshkosh.

Doors open at 5:30 P.M. and the event will start at 6 P.M.

It is free to the public, so no tickets or reservations will be needed.

