Oneida Nation spreads awareness during 2nd Annual Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women Walk

ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 150 community members in Oneida walked to bring awareness to the epidemic of violence against indigenous people.

Following the national Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) Awareness Day on May 5, the Oneida Nation held their 2nd Annual Missing and Murdered Women Walk on Saturday.

The walk began at the Oneida Tribe Civic Center, with many showing their support in red, symbolizing a call for attention, and holding silhouette’s of women with mulitple names written on them of missing or murdered indigenous women from across the country.

“MMIW’s happening throughout the country. Right? It even happens in Canada. It’s been a long time that we’re behind the times as far as recognizing this and bringing it to the forefront,” said Leslie Doxtater, Tribal Action Plan Specialist for Oneida Nation.

For decades, indigenous advocates in Wisconsin and nationally have struggled with the number of unresolved cases for missing and murdered indigenous people due to lack of data.

“We don’t have exact numbers because a lot of times their under reported or their listed as something else,” said Renita Hernandez, Tribal Action Manager for Oneida Nation.

“So many people are suffering from this. You affect generations when somebody goes missing without really an explanation. And then even finding them later on, murdered, affects that whole community even more,” said Doxtater.

Event organizer, Renita Hernandez, says this year’s attendance more than doubled, with over 150 individuals who stood in solidarity with the indigenous communities around the country that are deeply affected by this crisis.

“It’s important just to create awareness and to also show support to our other Native communities, whether they’re in Wisconsin or nationwide, we want to let them know that we’re there for them,” Hernandez explained.

The walk ended outside of Oneida Nation’s school lacrosse field, where missing Oneida Nation members were recognized, followed with guest speakers.

“Some of them have been missing for 30 plus years at this point, so it’s not like it’s a new thing, but I’m definitely glad that people are talking about it now,” said Doxtater.

Oneida Nation leaders displayed red dresses on trees to remember those missing or murdered.

“I think the next step I would like to see is more, being able to know the actual numbers, throughout whether it’s nationwide or throughout Canada. That’s a big issue right now that needs to be worked on,” Hernandez said.

