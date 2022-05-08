Advertisement

NOT AS SUNNY, BUT STILL NOT BAD FOR MOTHER’S DAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
After a gorgeous Spring day yesterday, today we will start the day with sunshine, but then clouds increase throughout the course of the day. It will be a breezy day, with still mild upper 50s and low 60s. There is a SMALL CHANCE of a late day shower, but for most, it should be dry. A few light showers could also move through tonight mainly across northern areas.

For the week ahead, the jet stream will push to our north, which is a favorable pattern for us to see warm temperatures. Each day (except lakeside), highs will rise into the 70s! Even our first 80s of the year may be possible by late in the week. A few days this week also look to be unsettled. Storms could arrive as early as Monday night, with another round Tuesday evening, and additional shower and storm chances through the end of the week. Continue to check back for more updates on these rain chances as things become more certain.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

MONDAY: SE 20-35 KTS WAVES: 3-6′ GALE WARNING POSSIBLE

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MOTHER’S DAY: BREEZY...Some early sun, then clouds increase. Few spotty showers late. HIGH: 62

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Stray showers? Mild & breezy. LOW: 49

MONDAY: Clouds & sun, warmer, and WINDY. Storm chance at night. HIGH: 70 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: Warmer and breezy. T’showers possible in the evening. Slightly humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Seasonably warm with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 76 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Chance of T’showers. HIGH: 83 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Clouds and sun. A stray shower? HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Chance of storms. HIGH: 76

