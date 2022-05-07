Packers’ rookie WR Christian Watson says he knows he has to earn his spot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Matt LaFleur says having these rookies in the building is like having a bunch of new toys to play with. At the actual practice, he spent a lot of his time in the receivers corner.

His eyes and many eyes were on the Packers No. 34 overall pick, Christian Watson, the highest receiver to be drafted by Green Bay since 2002.

“Nothing is given, everything is earned,” Watson says. “Regardless if I was drafted No. 1 or 7th round, I’m going to have to earn the spot that I want day in and day out. It’s definitely a challenge for me knowing what I’m capable of and knowing what I want to achieve. I know they have a lot of confidence in me, so I’m going out there just trying to earn that no matter how long it takes.”

Being the team’s highest drafted receiver this year, Watson has a chance to make an impact early. In fact, he says Aaron Rodgers has already reached out to him.

“It went well. He congratulated me. He wanted me to know that he was looking out and that when he stepped in the building it was time to work. I’ve seen a lot of what he’s able to do. I think it’s me just putting work into myself in order to play at the level I know he wants his guys to play at.”

“I can already feel how strong and active Green Bay’s fan base is, which is amazing. I couldn’t be happier to be with such a celebrated team.”

Watson says when he arrived at the Green Bay airport, there were fans there already asking for his autograph, so it’s already starting to feel a little like home, especially since his father Tim Watson was drafted by the Packers as a safety in 1993.

