NOT AS NICE, BUT NOT BAD FOR MOTHER’S DAY

As expected, Saturday was a perfect spring day... FINALLY!

Tonight we enjoy clear skies during the first part of the night, but then patchy thin clouds arrive later on. This dry air will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s to around 40 overnight.

For Mother’s Day, we will start the day with some sunshine, but then clouds thicken. It will be a breezy day, with still mild upper 50s and low 60s. There is a SMALL CHANCE of a late day shower, but for most, it should be dry. A few light showers could also move through Sunday night.

For the week ahead, the jet stream will take on a favorable pattern for us to see warm temperatures - The first prolonged warmth of the year so far!

Each day (except lakeside), highs will rise into the 70s! Even our first 80s of the year may be possible by late in the week. There will also be a few days this week that could be unsettled. Stay tuned for more details in the days to come.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SUNDAY: SE 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY POSSIBLE

MONDAY: SE 20-40 KTS WAVES: 3-5′ GALE WARNING POSSIBLE

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TONIGHT: A few thin clouds late. LOW: 39

MOTHER’S DAY: BREEZY...Some early sun, then clouds increase. SMALL CHANCE of a shower late. HIGH: 61 LOW: 50

MONDAY: Clouds & sun, warmer, and WINDY. Storm chance at night. HIGH: 70 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Warmer and breezy. T’showers possible in the evening. Slightly humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Seasonably warm with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 76 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Chance of T’showers. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Clouds and sun. A stray shower? HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Chance of storms. HIGH: 75

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.