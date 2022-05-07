A MILD MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND

High pressure to our north is bringing sunshine into the forecast statewide today! Winds will be relatively light, and highs will rise into the 60s away from the lakeshore. Skies will mainly stay clear until tomorrow morning.

For Mother’s Day, we will start the day with some sunshine, but then clouds thicken. It will be a breezy day, with still mild upper 50s and low 60s. There is a SMALL CHANCE of a late day shower, but for most, it should be dry. A few light showers could also move through overnight on Sunday.

For the week ahead, the jet stream will take on a favorable pattern for us to see warm temperatures. Each day this week (except lakeside on some of those days), highs will rise into the 70s! Even our first 80s of the year may be possible by late in the week. There will also be a few days this week that could be unsettled. Stay tuned for more details in the days to come.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: ENE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SUNDAY: SE 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY POSSIBLE

TODAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Less breezy. HIGH: 64 LOW: 39

MOTHER’S DAY: Clouds increase. SMALL CHANCE of a few showers late. HIGH: 62 LOW: 50

MONDAY: Clouds & sun, warmer, and breezy. Stray shower west? HIGH: 70 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Warmer and breezy. T’showers possible in the evening. Slightly humid. HIGH: 77 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Seasonably warm with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 76 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Chance of T’showers. HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Clouds and sun. A stray shower? HIGH: 81

