Deputies: 80-year-old man died in 2-vehicle accident in Sheboygan Falls

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - An 80-year-old man from Sheboygan died Friday after he reportedly rear-ended a vehicle while driving on State Highway 32.

The two-vehicle incident happened at 4:07 p.m. in the town of Sheboygan Falls.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, both vehicles were traveling south on Hwy 32 on Friday. A vehicle driven by a 52-year-old man and carrying his 53-year-old female passenger, both of Saint Cloud, Wisconsin, was turning east at County Road J when they were struck from behind.

Deputies say the 80-year-old man who hit them was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants from Saint Cloud weren’t injured, according to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office.

Names will be released pending notification of the man’s family.

