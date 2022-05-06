Advertisement

WATCH: How to calibrate your rod and reel

By Jeff Alexander
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thousands of anglers will be on inland lakes and streams this weekend for Wisconsin’s Fishing opener.

Seasoned anglers say if your reel has a line counter, it needs to be calibrated to achieve an accurate reading.

“So as the spool gets smaller, the counter goes up faster, when it’s overfull it goes out slower so you don’t know where you are, you get so far off you wonder why you can’t catch fish while the guy next to you is hauling them in,” says Bob Gorecki, Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fisherman Board.

Watch the video in the story for Bob’s demonstration.

