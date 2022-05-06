SEASONABLE INTO THE WEEKEND... WARMER NEXT WEEK

High clouds continue overnight with thicker clouds across southern Wisconsin. Lows will still dip into the 30s across the Northwoods with clearer skies, but we’ll stay in the 40s around the Fox Valley and to the south. Winds will be light overnight, but they’ll pick up during the day Friday.

A stray shower will be possible early south of Lake Winnebago, but most will stay dry. We’ll once again be looking at filtered sunshine throughout the day. Northern areas will see more blue sky, while clouds should be thicker south of Green Bay and Appleton. Highs should be in the lower 60s away from Lake Michigan with a northeast wind gusting to 25 mph. Highs will stay in the 50s Lakeside.

We’re in store for a pleasant spring weekend as we head towards Mother’s Day. Look for mostly sunny skies Saturday with less wind compared to Friday. That breeze starts to pick back up on Sunday... highs both afternoons should be in the lower half of the 60s. Daytime showers are possible across western Wisconsin on Mother’s Day, and we may see a few sprinkles by the evening. Warmer weather begins to build into the area next week. Highs Monday will be near 70° with mid 70s or warmer for the rest of the week. Rain chances look relatively low for the time being.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

FRIDAY: NNE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

SATURDAY: NE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower across the far south? LOW: 42

FRIDAY: Filtered sun, but likely dry. Breezy at times. HIGH: 61 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Less wind. HIGH: 62 LOW: 44

MOTHER’S DAY: Clouds increase. A few showers are possible by the evening. HIGH: 62 LOW: 52

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, warmer, and breezy. Showers stay west. HIGH: 70 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Warmer and breezy. A few showers or storms possible. Slightly humid. HIGH: 76 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Seasonably warm with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 77 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. HIGH: 80

