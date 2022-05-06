Advertisement

Disturbance with suicidal man prompted police presence in Allouez

Police situation in Allouez. May 6, 2022.
Police situation in Allouez. May 6, 2022.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials say a disturbance involving a suicidal man prompted a large police presence in Allouez Friday afternoon.

There was a large police presence in the area of the 300 block of E. Briar.

The man was threatening others, according to investigators.

Authorities tell us they were able to take the man into custody without incident. There are no reports of injuries.

No other information was released.

