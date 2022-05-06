Shelter in place lifted after shooting in downtown Sheboygan, suspect wanted

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A shelter-in-place order has been lifted after a shooting in downtown Sheboygan Friday.

The shooting happened near the bus transfer point. Police say one person “is known to have suffered a gunshot wound.” That person’s injuries are unknown.

A suspect remains at large.

At about 2:40 p.m., police advised that it was no longer necessary to shelter in place.

The school district is planning to release students as normal. The bus transfer point will then operate as normal.

“The investigation is active and there is a large law enforcement presence in the downtown area. The incident itself is believed to have taken place a short distance to the east of the bus transfer point,” police say.

If you have information, call the Sheboygan Police Department at (920) 459-3333.

