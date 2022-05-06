Advertisement

Packers rookies “Carry the G” from college to the pros

Georgia Bulldogs feeling right at home in Green Bay
Green Bay Packers' Quay Walker runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May...
Green Bay Packers' Quay Walker runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 6, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Dave Schroeder
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There is always excitement with the rookies coming to town for the first time. The Packers have 11 draft picks here for rookie mini camp. But what’s different this year? well, there are 2 first round draft picks -- of course -- but it’s a big deal that both are Georgia Bulldogs.

There is certainly a level of comfort joining the squad for them with a college teammate by their side and an older teammate on the roster as well: last year’s first round pick Eric Stokes.

“It already feels like home,” said 22nd overall draft pick Quay Walker. “I sat down yesterday, me, (Stokes), and Wyatt. We just sat down at a table in the cafeteria for like an hour and just talked about everything. He gave us the whole run down about Green Bay. I am just trying to take as much as i can from him. but it already feels like home.

“Man we were just talked about how amazing it is,” said 28th overall draft pick Devonte Wyatt. “How are we all on the same team? How are we all on the next level? How far we all came. Because like 4 years ago we were saying we wanted to go in the first round, do this, play together. So just doing this is dream come true.” And there is a ton of school pride in the fact that Georgia set an all-time record having 15 players taken in this draft. “It’s crazy because each day it was one of my guys going,” Wyatt said. “And I was watching all of it. Just having 15 guys shows you the type of team we had.” “It was a record that we wanted to break,” Walker said. “Who wouldn’t want to break that record? We love that. I was tuned in the whole time. To be honest, I never stopped watching. To reach that record of 15 guys getting drafted is a blessing.” Practice will continue for these rookies on Saturday before they are shipped out to complete their school years before rejoining the team for organized team activities.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-41 crash May 3, 2022
I-41 back open after multiple crashes, Appleton Police looking for witnesses
Samuel Coppersmith is charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle...
Man convicted in drunk and drugged driving crash that killed two, injured two
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Tyler Martinez
Sheriff explains reasons for inmate escape at Chicago airport
Road closed sign
Outagamie County announces emergency closure of Highway M

Latest News

First Down for Trees planting at Colburn Park in Green Bay
Packers donate 406 trees to Brown County communities
Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, center, scrambles against the Georgia defense including...
Report: Packers sign first rounder Wyatt to rookie deal
Promotional video of the European soccer match coming to Lambeau Field this summer
Didn’t get a presale email for Lambeau soccer match tickets? Make sure you’ve opted in
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL divisional playoff...
Green Bay Packers to play Giants in London game