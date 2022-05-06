Packers rookies “Carry the G” from college to the pros

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There is always excitement with the rookies coming to town for the first time. The Packers have 11 draft picks here for rookie mini camp. But what’s different this year? well, there are 2 first round draft picks -- of course -- but it’s a big deal that both are Georgia Bulldogs.

There is certainly a level of comfort joining the squad for them with a college teammate by their side and an older teammate on the roster as well: last year’s first round pick Eric Stokes.

“It already feels like home,” said 22nd overall draft pick Quay Walker. “I sat down yesterday, me, (Stokes), and Wyatt. We just sat down at a table in the cafeteria for like an hour and just talked about everything. He gave us the whole run down about Green Bay. I am just trying to take as much as i can from him. but it already feels like home.

“Man we were just talked about how amazing it is,” said 28th overall draft pick Devonte Wyatt. “How are we all on the same team? How are we all on the next level? How far we all came. Because like 4 years ago we were saying we wanted to go in the first round, do this, play together. So just doing this is dream come true.” And there is a ton of school pride in the fact that Georgia set an all-time record having 15 players taken in this draft. “It’s crazy because each day it was one of my guys going,” Wyatt said. “And I was watching all of it. Just having 15 guys shows you the type of team we had.” “It was a record that we wanted to break,” Walker said. “Who wouldn’t want to break that record? We love that. I was tuned in the whole time. To be honest, I never stopped watching. To reach that record of 15 guys getting drafted is a blessing.” Practice will continue for these rookies on Saturday before they are shipped out to complete their school years before rejoining the team for organized team activities.

