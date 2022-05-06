Packers donate 406 trees to Brown County communities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The success of the Green Bay Packers offense could be seen on a different field Thursday.

For the 12th year, the Packers planted trees for its “First Down for Trees” program. For every first down recorded by the Packers in the previous season, the program donates a tree to a participating Brown County community.

This year, 406 trees are being planted in 16 communities.

The trees were provided by Meacham Nursery and Leaves Inspired. They include elm, maple, lilac, oak, honey locust and flowering crab trees.

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich was on-hand for the tree planting in Colburn Park. He says trees aren’t only great for the environment but for the community.

“It’s a proven fact that cities that have nice tree canopies are more livable cities, have higher property values, have lower crime because they are just such obvious amenities for our communities -- Green Bay included.”

Since 2011, 6,300 trees have been planted through the program.

