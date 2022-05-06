Local sexual assault agencies offer 24/7 resources for survivors

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Survivors of sexual assault face many challenges, but finding resources shouldn’t be one.

Local agencies want more people to know there’s support out there, who are making a difference to survivors like Marie Franklin, who was sexually abused over the course of her childhood.

“I was abused as a child for 8 years, from when I was 5 to when I was 14,” said Franklin.

During Franklin’s freshman and sophomore year at UW-Green Bay, she used her past trauma to help other survivors by volunteering as a victim advocate at the Sexual Assault Center of Family Services in Green Bay.

“I would say that it was definitely a meaningful experience and I mean it gave me a lot of perspective that I didn’t have. I learned a lot about other types of experiences beyond mine,” Franklin said.

Then in 2020, when Franklin was on a date, the unimaginable happened when her date sexually and physically assaulted her.

“I decided to meet up with someone from Tinder and it was an otherwise consensual encounter, and things went wrong and he got violent and victimized me in several ways,” said Franklin.

According to the CDC, the number of women raped as children or adolescents and then also as adults, are more than two times higher than women without an early rape history.

“Having seen the process as an advocate, I felt like I really had to do something. It was definitely different to be on the other side of that situation. It helped me, I guess to get through it and have a sort of anchor throughout the process,” Franklin explained.

Franklin explained she still suffers from trauma, PTSD, nightmares and flashbacks from both incidents.

“It’s really frustrating to feel continuously powerless in a situation that everyone thinks is over. It’s a long process and there’s not necessarily an end to it,” said Franklin.

But, survivors don’t have to go through the process alone.

That’s where local sexual assault providers come in, to help victims down a path of healing.

“This happens to everyone regardless of gender, age, orientation, race. It really is a public health crisis, sexual assault,” said Noelle Fenwick, development & marketing manager at Reach Counseling.

There’s Reach Counseling in Neenah, an outpatient mental health clinic and Winnebago County’s only sexual assault service provider.

“You are not alone. We are here to support you on your healing journey, whether that’s today, tomorrow, or in 10 years that you feel encouraged to pick up the phone and call, or walk into our office,” said Fenwick.

As well as the Sexual Assault Center of Family Services for survivors in Brown, Door, Oconto and Marinette Counties.

“The importance of awareness is so critical for survivors because often times they don’t feel like they’re going to be believed. We want them to know that they are believed, that they have support,” said Chelsey Steffens, Victim Advocate at the Sexual Assault Center of Family Services.

CLICK HERE for links to local and national resources.

They all provide 24/7 services, through advocacy programs, crisis calls, and victim advocates who can provide culturally specific services to survivors in the Latino, Hmong and Indigenous communities.

Even advocates who are also survivors, like Noelle Fenwick, a victim advocate at Reach Counseling.

“I’ve been doing this work for quite a few years, and have been a survivor for many, many years. There’s no wrong way to heal, there’s no wrong way to cope with an assault,” said Fenwick.

Coping mechanisms for Franklin involves therapy, creative writing, and anything that makes her feel good and happy.

“That could just be reading, or watching a movie, or hanging out with my dog. But, basically living my life has helped me move forward and helps me get through every day,” Franklin said.

Now in her 30s, Franklin continues to live her life through her copy writing career, and hopes to someday write her own book to advocate for change around sexual assault.

“A lot of what I felt after my experience was that my life had kind of ended as I knew it, and it wasn’t ever going to be the same, and that I was kind of stuck here. But I think that, now, I’m actually kind of back to how I was in many ways. I’m at a better place than I have been in a long time,” said Franklin.

The Sexual Assault Center and Reach Counseling survivors to know they are not alone and that healing is possible.

“There is an after. Right? You can heal, you can improve, and move on. It’s always there, it’s always a part of you, but it does get better,” said Fenwick.

“We want survivors to know that healing is possible, and that they’re worth that. Time doesn’t matter. We’re always here,” said Steffens.

