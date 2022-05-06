INTERVIEW: Oshkosh school counselor reflects on “Teacher of the Year” honor

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Carl Traeger Elementary School in Oshkosh held an assembly Wednesday to surprise counselor Kaelee Heideman. She’s one of five teachers in Wisconsin to receive the prestigious “Teacher of the Year” award from the Department of Public Instruction.

“What separated Kaelee from so many worthy nominations is just the dedication that she showed to her colleagues as well as students during the pandemic,” said State Superintendent, Dr. Jill Underly.

