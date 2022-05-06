Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Oshkosh school counselor reflects on “Teacher of the Year” honor

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Carl Traeger Elementary School in Oshkosh held an assembly Wednesday to surprise counselor Kaelee Heideman. She’s one of five teachers in Wisconsin to receive the prestigious “Teacher of the Year” award from the Department of Public Instruction.

“What separated Kaelee from so many worthy nominations is just the dedication that she showed to her colleagues as well as students during the pandemic,” said State Superintendent, Dr. Jill Underly.

Heideman joined us on Action 2 News at 4:30 to talk about the honor. Watch the video above for the interview.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-41 crash May 3, 2022
I-41 back open after multiple crashes, Appleton Police looking for witnesses
Samuel Coppersmith is charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle...
Man convicted in drunk and drugged driving crash that killed two, injured two
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Tyler Martinez
Sheriff explains reasons for inmate escape at Chicago airport
Road closed sign
Outagamie County announces emergency closure of Highway M

Latest News

Fish and Game rod loaner program
WATCH: How to calibrate your rod and reel
INTERVIEW: Oshkosh's Teacher of the Year
INTERVIEW: Oshkosh's Teacher of the Year
Cellcom Green Bay Marathon returns in person, but with lots of changes
Baby Girl, a 6-year-old mixed breed, was found tied to a fire hydrant earlier this week with a...
Owner explains decision to leave dog tied to fire hydrant