Former Suring teacher and coach sentenced to 25 years for sexually assaulting a minor

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A former Suring teacher and coach has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for sexually abusing a child.

John E. Fredenburgh, 37, pleaded guilty to Transportation of a Minor with the Intent to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity and Child Enticement.

During a sentencing hearing in federal court, Judge William C. Griesbach “noted the horrendous nature of the crimes and the need to deter Fredenburgh from engaging in further abuse.”

After he serves his 25 years in prison, Fredenburgh will serve the rest of his life on supervised release.

Investigators say Fredenburgh sexually abused the victim starting when she was 12 years old. The abuse happened for another five-and-a-half years.

In February 2021, the victim came forward and reported the abuse to authorities in Oconto County.

The victim detailed several meet ups at motels and camping trips over the years in which there was sexual assault. During a trip to a Marinette motel when the girl was 16, Fredenburgh showed a badge he had from his time working as a social worker with Marinette Child Protective Services. He told motel staff he was meeting a “client” there. The girl says they had sex at that motel. The girl says the same thing happened during a meet up at a hotel in Menominee, Mich.

“In addition to the repeated sexual abuse, Fredenburgh supplied the minor with alcohol and illegal drugs. He also committed acts of violence against her,” reads the statement from the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

This case was investigated by the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, the Menominee, Michigan Sheriff’s Office, the Menominee (Michigan) Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel R. Humble.

