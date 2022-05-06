Advertisement

Former mayor brings back local National Day of Prayer observance

Over 200 people joined the first National Day of Prayer gathering in Green Bay in 3 years
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Northeast Wisconsin communities took part in the National Day of Prayer on Thursday.

In Green Bay, well over 200 people gathered at Riverside Ballroom for an event organized by former Green Bay mayor Jim Schmitt and his wife.

It was the first local gathering on the National Day of Prayer in three years.

”It’s a reminder that you need to pray for your family, your close beliefs, but you know the nation, the military, health care, education, and we have to be reminded of that. And today we come together as a large group to pray for those very important pillars of our community,” Schmitt said.

The event also raised money for NEW Community Shelter to help the homeless population in Brown County.

Congress formally established the National Day of Prayer in 1952 with a resolution signed by President Harry Truman.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-41 crash May 3, 2022
I-41 back open after multiple crashes, Appleton Police looking for witnesses
Samuel Coppersmith is charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle...
Man convicted in drunk and drugged driving crash that killed two, injured two
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Tyler Martinez
Sheriff explains reasons for inmate escape at Chicago airport
Road closed sign
Outagamie County announces emergency closure of Highway M

Latest News

WATCH: Seymour Invite track highlights
WATCH: Seymour Invite track highlights
Election signs from Dean Kaufert's political career were placed around Kaufert's community event
Former Neenah mayor Dean Kaufert hosts community event
Lily Peters
New court date set for teen charged in Lily Peters murder
Chippewa County courthouse
Suspect in Lily Peters murder gets new court date
Wisconsin Professional Police Association survey result
INTERVIEW: Survey on policing in Wisconsin