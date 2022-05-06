Former mayor brings back local National Day of Prayer observance

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Northeast Wisconsin communities took part in the National Day of Prayer on Thursday.

In Green Bay, well over 200 people gathered at Riverside Ballroom for an event organized by former Green Bay mayor Jim Schmitt and his wife.

It was the first local gathering on the National Day of Prayer in three years.

”It’s a reminder that you need to pray for your family, your close beliefs, but you know the nation, the military, health care, education, and we have to be reminded of that. And today we come together as a large group to pray for those very important pillars of our community,” Schmitt said.

The event also raised money for NEW Community Shelter to help the homeless population in Brown County.

Congress formally established the National Day of Prayer in 1952 with a resolution signed by President Harry Truman.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.