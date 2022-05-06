DNR warns of high fire danger this weekend

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire danger is either high or very high in the WBAY viewing area.

Counties to the north and west are “Very High” and counties east and south are “High.”

Those in the “High” areas should contact local fire departments or officials on burning restrictions.

Those in “Very High” areas are not allowed to burn.

Campfires are strongly discouraged unless for cooking or warming purposes.

The Department of Natural Resources said Friday it has responded to 235 wildlife this spring. The fires burned more than 425 acres.

This weekend, a combination of low humidity and dry vegetation fuels concerns.

“Outside burning, whether it’s debris pile burning or cleaning up the yard, is our number one cause for wildfires in the state, so we just ask that, A.) You obtain a burning permit and then that you check that burning permit to make sure we are allowing burning for that day. For example through the weekend, more than likely, annual burning permits are going to be suspended or turned off,” says Rich Lietz, DNR Forestry Oconto Falls Team Leader.

The DNR says fire season in Wisconsin typically lasts two-to-three months. That’s between the end of snow until Memorial Day.

TIPS FROM THE DNR:

– Operate equipment (chainsaws, lawnmowers, etc.) early in the a.m. or late p.m. to avoid sparks at peak hours.

– Secure dragging trailer chains.

– Delay having campfires until the evening hours as fire conditions tend to improve; keep them small and contained.

– Report fires early, dial 911.

FIRE SAFETY TIPS:

– Check before you burn; burn permits for debris burning could be suspended until conditions improve (https://t.co/7PsbvTootw)

