COMPLAINT: Teen admitted to killing Lily Peters, trying to cover up the crime

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A WBAY partner station has obtained the criminal complaint filed against a 14-year-old boy charged with killing and sexually assaulting 10-year-old Lily Peters in Chippewa County.

The complaint details the charges against the boy, who has been identified by the initials C.P-B. His name is redacted in the complaint.

C.P-B. is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, 1st Degree Sexual Assault and 1st Degree Assault of a Child Under 13 with Resulting Great Bodily Harm.

WARNING: Some may find details of this story upsetting and disturbing. Continue at your discretion.

The document details an interview with the suspect and a police detective on April 26, two days after Lily Peters went missing in Chippewa Falls. Lily had been visiting her aunt’s home on April 24 and failed to return home.

It states the suspect admitted to helping Lily get her bike. He told the investigators that Lily rode her bike on a trail while he was on a hoverboard.

“[Redacted] stated when they left the house it was already his intention to rape and kill victim,” reads the complaint. The suspect stated he asked Lily to go exploring and they walked into the woods and up a hill. The suspect stated he hit Lily in the head about three times with a large stick. He then admitted to strangling Lily and then attempting to sexually assault her, according to the complaint.

The complaint states the boy admitted to biting Lily. An autopsy found bite marks on her left buttocks, according to the complaint.

The boy told investigators that he returned home, showered and put his dirty clothes in the laundry.

After news came that Lily was missing, he said he needed to “hide her better” and returned to the scene and moved her body a few feet and covered her with leaves.

The Chippewa County coroner said preliminary autopsy results found Lily Peters suffered strangulation and blunt force trauma. The report found biological evidence of a sexual assault, according to the complaint.

Lily Peters was reported missing April 24 after she failed to return home from her aunt’s home. The fourth grader’s bicycle was found in the woods a short distance from her aunt’s home, near the Leinenkugel’s Brewery parking lot. Searchers found Lily’s body the next day.

C.P-B. appeared in court Thursday. The defense had objected to the judge making the criminal complaint public.

“I have little to no information about this case, and I certainly don’t want to be finding out about it first from some media outlet from England or California or Texas or where ever. I don’t know if there’s a need to release it now,” attorney Michael Cohen said.

Cohen also told the judge the district attorney hasn’t shared all the evidence it has collected in the murder case.

The teen is being held at the Eau Claire Juvenile Detention Center on a $1 million cash bond.

A status conference in the case was scheduled for June 24 at 9:30 A.M. in Chippewa County Circuit Court, allowing time for Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell to deliver materials to the defense and for the defense to review all of the case materials, then at the status hearing more court dates will be scheduled.

On Thursday, Judge Benjamin Lane ruled against unsealing search warrants authorities have executed during their investigation after both the DA and defense objected to those documents being made public.

“All the search warrants, but two or three of them in particular, the reasoning for the sealing of them is because it has the victims identifying information. And because it is a search warrant it has a lot of identifying information regarding a lot of people,” Newell said.

“I don’t want this case tried in the media. I haven’t seen any search warrants, the returns thereof, and the evidence. I certainly don’t want that information in the public,” Cohen said.

The teen is being charged as an adult, but his defense team could petition to move the case to juvenile court. Our sister station WEAU reports a decision could take weeks and depends on what newly appointed defense attorneys advise for their client. Cohen said the defense will be seeking a preliminary examination for the boy.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.