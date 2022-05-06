Body of missing canoer found on Fox Lake

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The body of a man has been recovered from Fox Lake weeks after his canoe capsized.

On May 5, at about 7:57 p.m., the body of the missing man was found and recovered from the lake. The body was turned over to the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officials say a preliminary identification has been made, but they are waiting for a positive identification before releasing a name to the public.

The man has been missing since April 21 when his canoe capsized during high winds. A woman, 34-year-old Alicia Johnson of rural Fox Lake, was rescued.

The Sheriff’s Office says winds had been gusting up to 30 mph that day, creating dangerous conditions for people in small watercraft.

There were no personal flotation devices on the canoe, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

There was an extensive search, but dive teams were unable to locate the man in the days after the capsize. Weather made for dangerous conditions for searchers.

“This is certainly a very emotional and difficult incident for all involved and we are thankful for all who assisted in this lengthy search. Sheriff Dale Schmidt would like to thank the many people who assisted in the search and eventual recovery of this missing subject,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

