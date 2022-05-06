Advance Auto Parts works with sheriff’s office to have safer cars on the road

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Advance Auto Parts launched a new program with the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office to improve the safety of vehicles on the road.

While opening its new store on Casaloma Dr. in Grand Chute Thursday, Advance Auto Parts presented $2,500 worth of gift cards to the sheriff’s office.

Through the program, if a sheriff’s deputy pulls over a driver for an equipment violation, such as a broken headlight or taillight, the deputy can give them a gift card instead of a ticket to fix the problem.

Darin Green, district manager for the auto parts chain, said it’s “very important, because headlights can cause some issues on the road. Taillights, brake lights, turn signals can cause safety issues, and we just want to make sure we are helping that motorist with a little bit of money to help them get that thing fixed so they are safe out on the road.”

”This partnership not only helps make the roads safe in Outagamie County, but it gives our deputies an opportunity to engage with our community members in a positive manner,” Sheriff Clint Kriewaldt said.

