60s THIS WEEKEND, TURNING EVEN WARMER NEXT WEEK

Filtered sunshine can be expected once again today. Northern areas will see more blue sky, while clouds should be thicker south of Green Bay. Rain will miss us to the south today, so expect dry conditions. Highs will rise into the lower 60s away from Lake Michigan with a northeast wind gusting to 25 mph. Highs will stay in the 50s Lakeside.

Your Mother’s Day weekend is looking very spring-like with seasonable temperatures. Look for mostly sunny skies tomorrow. It’ll be less breezy compared to what we will see today. Breezy conditions will pick back up on Sunday, and both days will feature highs in the 60s except lakeside. Daytime showers are possible across western Wisconsin on Mother’s Day, and we may see a few light showers during the evening or overnight. Upper level high pressure will cause our temperatures to rise in a big way next week. Highs Monday will be near 70° with mid 70s or warmer for the rest of the week. There are some minor rain chances, but we’ll have to see how the overall pattern shapes up the next few days before we can truly determine which days have the have the highest chance for rain.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

SATURDAY: NE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Filtered sun, but likely dry. Breezy at times. HIGH: 61

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Less breezy. LOW: 41

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Less breezy. HIGH: 62 LOW: 43

MOTHER’S DAY: Clouds increase. A few showers are possible by the evening. HIGH: 63 LOW: 52

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, warmer, and breezy. Showers stay west. HIGH: 70 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Warmer and breezy. A few showers or storms possible. Slightly humid. HIGH: 77 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Seasonably warm with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 76 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Chance of T’showers. HIGH: 80

