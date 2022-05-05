WOMEN CHANGING WISCONSIN: Grow It Forward feeds a community

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc woman’s non-profit organization is on mission to Grow it Forward.

On the first Wednesday of each month, we bring you Women Changing Wisconsin reports. In 2014, Amber Daugs founded Grow It Forward with a goal to provide food and farming education stemming from her own experience with food insecurity.

“Back in the recession of 2008-2009, I was getting a little worried about where food was coming from, and I started my own garden,” says Daugs. “And I guess the inspiration kind of literally grew from there.”

Daugs considers herself the Chief Enthusiasm Officer of Grow It Forward.

“I would say the inspiration for Grow It Forward really goes back to my own lived experience with homelessness and food insecurity about 22 years ago, but also looking at a way to connect our community and teach people how to grow their own food,” says Daugs.

In 2019, First Presbyterian Church donated its building to the organization. It boasts a pantry and hydroponic farm in the basement at 1501 Marshall St.

Since the start of the pandemic, the organization has provided more than two million pounds of food to the community. It fulfills a family tradition.

“My grandmother – many years ago – started working in a food pantry and food bank in Benson, Arizona. And she was recognized for her work, assisting migrant farmers with microlending. So I think some of my inspiration and passion comes deep-rooted in my own family history,” says Daugs.

On Tuesday evenings, Grow It Forward serves dinners at no cost to anyone who needs them.

“My husband had a heart attack last summer, while we were actually volunteering at the time,” sad Dawn Cason, Volunteer Cook. “It’s just helped to have food ready for us when we need to eat, so I can work on taking care of him and our kids.”

LEARN MORE ABOUT GROW IT FORWARD: https://www.facebook.com/growitforward.wi

As a volunteer and recipient, Dawn encourages others to remove the stigma and keep an open mind.

“It’s free. It’s for anybody. It’s for people who just need some contact. It’s for people who need help getting food. And we’re happy to do it,” says Cason.

Grow It Forward is planting seeds in minds and hands of the community’s youth.

“We have a goal to reach 500 students in Manitowoc County, and teach at least five 30-minute lessons on nutrition and growing food,” says Daugs.

These are lessons learned from Will Allen, who was instrumental in installing a garden for the Obama family at the White House.

“He’s a very tall man and he has really large hands. His hands were kind of around mine, and he placed the seeds in my hand. And kind of what happened after that was kind of like this emotional or spiritual experience where in a moment, I felt his father’s father’s father pass through me, so ancestral knowledge that he passed through me on just the movement and the pace and feeling and the air and all the things that take place in broadcasting seed to the ground in order to have a bountiful harvest,” says Daugs.

Amber says she doesn’t have her own children, so her legacy will be through her deeds and actions.

Her next big project? A vacation. She hasn’t had one in nine years.

