Wisconsin confirms over 2,000 cases for 2nd day

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says tests confirmed over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row, which hasn’t happened since February 9 and 10 as Wisconsin was coming down from January’s omicron surge.

The DHS identified 2,058 new cases, which is fewer than the 2,360 reported Wednesday. The 7-day average climbed from 1,389 to 1,456 cases per day, the highest since February 16. The DHS says 10.4% of all COVID-19 tests in the past week were positive for the coronavirus, erasing gains made since February 11.

Eight counties in WBAY’s wider viewing area reported double-digit case increases (an improvement from the 11 Wednesday), eleven reported single-digit increases, and one county -- this time Forest County -- didn’t report a new case.

The most cases are being reported in Dane and Milwaukee counties, which 7-day averages of 292 and 268 cases per day, respectively. Brown and Winnebago counties have the 4th and 5th highest 7-day averages in the state right now with 45 and 41 cases per day, respectively. No other counties that we’re tracking fall in the top 10. Since Wisconsin’s first patient in the pandemic, there have been 1,424,429 confirmed cases.

The death toll is at 12,908. State health officials say the 7-day average for COVID-19 deaths rose to 4 after 5 recent deaths were reported to the DHS, including one each in Langlade and Manitowoc counties. That’s out of 6 deaths reported; one was a person who died more than 30 days ago, who isn’t counted in the 7-day average.

Hospitalizations were lower than recent days with DHS numbers showing 21 hospital admissions in the last 24-hour period. That’s the fewest in almost two weeks, not counting weekends (because the state doesn’t publish hospitalization numbers on weekends). By our calculations, the 7-day average for hospitalizations slipped from 28 to 27 per day.

Taking discharges and deaths into account, the number of COVID-19 patients is down from Wednesday, but more are in intensive care. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 254 patients, 11 fewer than the day before, with 46 of them in ICU, an increase of 4. That’s the most COVID-19 patients in ICUs around the state since March 17, when there were 50.

In the Northeast health care region, there are 19 patients, 1 fewer than Wednesday, with 4 in ICU, which is unchanged. Fox Valley hospitals have 13 patients, 2 in ICU -- 1 more patient and 1 more in intensive care than a day earlier.

Vaccination metrics are falling again, but none of the 7-day averages are down to the all-time lows they hit last week or the week before.

If the weekly average holds up, Wisconsin could have its 2 millionth resident getting a booster shot by this time next week. Currently, 1,992,612 Wisconsin residents age 12 and older (34.2% of the state’s population) received at least one booster shot, including almost 1 in 5 teens and young adults, almost one in three adults 35-44, almost half of adults 55 to 64, and more than two-thirds of senior adults.

The DHS says 61.1% of the population completed their vaccine series (3,563,180 people), out of 64.3% that received at least one dose (3,751,562 people)

Thursday’s Vaccinations by Age Group

5 to 11: 27.7% (+0.1) received vaccine/24.8% completed vaccinations

12 to 17: 61.6% received vaccine/58.2%) completed vaccinations/19.3% received booster

18 to 24: 60.4% (+0.1) received vaccine/54.8% completed vaccinations/19.3% received booster

25 to 34: 64.3% received vaccine/59.8% completed vaccinations/25.3% received booster

35 to 44: 69.3% received vaccine/65.9% completed vaccinations/33.0% (+0.1) received booster

45 to 54: 71.7% received vaccine/68.9% completed vaccinations/37.9% received booster

55 to 64: 78.1% received vaccine/75.6% completed vaccinations/49.2% (+0.1) received booster

65 and up: 85.4% received vaccine/82.5% completed vaccinations/67.6% received booster

Thursday’s Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.8% 63.1% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 57.0% 54.9% Dodge (87,839) 52.6% 50.5% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.8% (+0.1) 74.8% Florence (4,295) (NE) 53.0% 50.2% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.9% 53.4% Forest (9,004) 52.9% 50.4% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.4% 54.7% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.7% 51.3% Langlade (19,189) 54.0% 51.9% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.7% (+0.1) 58.4% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.5% 51.2% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 81.0% 77.7% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 53.0% 51.2% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 64.4% 61.7% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 48.0% 46.4% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 63.1% 60.6% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.6% 53.7% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 46.2% 44.3% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 62.4% 59.5% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 298,659 (62.9%) 286,870 (60.4%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 330,673 (60.1%) 317,036 (57.7%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,751,562 (64.3%) 3,563,180 (61.1%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates increase since last report)

Brown – 70,875 cases (+55) (425 deaths)

Calumet – 11,671 cases (+5) (99 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 5,032 cases (87 deaths)

Dodge – 24,675 cases (+20) (294 deaths)

Door – 6,657 cases (+8) (61 deaths)

Florence - 819 cases (+2) (16 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 29,880 cases (+58) (254 deaths)

Forest - 2,441 cases (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 2,755 cases (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,312 cases (+5) (54 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) - 2,324 cases (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,598 cases (+4) (42 deaths)

Langlade - 4,909 cases (+3) (75 deaths) (+1)

Manitowoc – 17,491 cases (+20) (159 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 9,738 cases (+5) (107 deaths)

Menominee – 1,891 (+7) (14 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 3,962 cases (60 deaths)

Oconto – 9,385 cases (+4) (97 deaths)

Outagamie – 42,965 cases (+35) (356 deaths)

Shawano – 9,896 cases (+26) (129 deaths)

Sheboygan – 29,729 cases (+5) (267 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,419 cases (+13) (195 deaths)

Waushara – 5,061 cases (+7) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 44,735 cases (+49) (332 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Wednesdays.

Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.