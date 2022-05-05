Advertisement

Stray and displaced dogs fill area shelters

Dogs at Oshkosh Area Humane Society
Dogs at Oshkosh Area Humane Society
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Area Humane Society’s kennels are full.

The humane society reported a 33% increase in strays coming in compared to the past three-year average for the first quarter. Normally 80% of strays return to their owners, but in the past two months that number has dropped to 63%.

“It’s an unprecedented situation,” OAHS Executive Director Jessica Miller said. “We have stray dogs coming in and their picture is always posted on our Facebook page designated for stray animals as we usually do. Typically people would contact us within the first day about their lost dog so we’d be able to reunite them fairly quickly. Lately we’ve been getting all these strays in and there’s no contact from an owner.”

It’s an issue impacting shelters across Northeast Wisconsin.

“We’ve been getting pleas from other shelters asking us to help with their overflowing dog population and normally we would be able to take at least a few. But lately our kennels have been completely full.”

Miller said she’s seen a lot of “pandemic pups”... young dogs who joined a family during the pandemic and had limited socialization opportunities.

“Some of our dogs need more time and patience than the population we’ve seen in the past. They are wonderful dogs but they just didn’t get the socialization opportunities that would normally have been available.”

Plus, the humane society reported an increase of animals from evictions. The number is up from six in a year to 10 in four months.

Miller advised people who want to help to adopt, temporarily foster an animal, make a monetary donation or donate items from the shelter’s wish list.

For more information, visit oahs.org.

