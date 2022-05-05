Advertisement

SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Marion farmer’s amazing creations

By Jeff Alexander
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Marion farmer’s passion for woodworking has inspired some amazing creations.

In Thursday’s Small Towns, Jeff Alexander introduces us to Harold Wolf, who has recreated the rural scenes of his childhood with toys.

It was around 1980 when Wolf, inspired by family history and toy collecting, started building his creations.

The first was an elaborate farm scene. He then added buildings important to communities surrounding Marion.

“The Caroline Ballroom, everybody went there Saturday night,” says Wolf. “Probably most of us met our girlfriends there. I would look at a picture and OK, the door is three foot wide, so that I could take and build the rest of the building.”

When Harold wasn’t busy farming or building, he traveled the state to compete in toy shows.

Jeff and Harold show off the creations in Thursday’s Small Towns on Action 2 News at 6.

Have an idea for a Small Towns story? Email smalltowns@wbay.com

View all of our Small Towns reports here: https://www.wbay.com/news/small-towns/

