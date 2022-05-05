Advertisement

Report: Packers sign first rounder Wyatt to rookie deal

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, center, scrambles against the Georgia defense including...
Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, center, scrambles against the Georgia defense including defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (95) and defensive lineman Malik Herring (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
By Eric Boynton
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers reportedly signed first round pick Devonte Wyatt to his rookie deal as the new crop of draft picks reports to Lambeau Field for the first time.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Packers agreed to a fully guaranteed four year $12.8 million dollar deal with the 28th overall pick in this year’s draft. That includes a $6.5 million dollar signing bonus.

Wyatt finished with 2.5 sacks and 7 tackles for loss in 13 games at Georgia last season.

The Packers new draft class and undrafted free agents report to Green Bay on Thursday with rookie minicamp being held this weekend at Lambeau Field.

