Report: Packers sign first rounder Wyatt to rookie deal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers reportedly signed first round pick Devonte Wyatt to his rookie deal as the new crop of draft picks reports to Lambeau Field for the first time.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Packers agreed to a fully guaranteed four year $12.8 million dollar deal with the 28th overall pick in this year’s draft. That includes a $6.5 million dollar signing bonus.

Wyatt finished with 2.5 sacks and 7 tackles for loss in 13 games at Georgia last season.

The Packers new draft class and undrafted free agents report to Green Bay on Thursday with rookie minicamp being held this weekend at Lambeau Field.

